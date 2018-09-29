- Rockwell goes down to Highland Park. We give them credit all the time around here, because they're a good football program. Obviously, you lose by a touchdown. You've got to take some confidence out of that. If you're Rockwell, that one loss on the schedule maybe even builds you to think you could have a bigger year.

- Well, we've only said a non-district loss can be good because you take them in the dressing room and say guys, as head coach, I don't feel good. Do y'all? And then hopefully, they say no, coach. And so you say, we don't want to feel this way again. This is our only loss this year.

The only thing positive about a loss is if you gain knowledge from it. If you gain knowledge from a negative situation, then it becomes a positive. And that's what you preach to your kids. What did we learn tonight? Did we give up the big pass? Did we not make the critical play? As long as we learn from a loss, then it can be good.

- Adversity doesn't build character. They say it reveals it. Rockwell had some in week one. They're rolling now. Guys back to you.

