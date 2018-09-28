Kaime & Grubes join the Rangers rookie dress-up road trip | The Dose
Sports with all the side effects
[PLANE TAXIING] - All right, Grubes should be here any minute. We've got to catch this flight with the Rangers.
- Hey, sorry I'm late. Sorry.
- Oh my god, what are you wearing?
- I'm wearing my Hawaiian outfit.
- Yeah, clearly. Did you not get the memo it was just shirts? Everyone's just wearing a casual Hawaiian shirt.
- Nah, me and Shin-Soo Choo are rocking our favorite outfits.
- I-- are those cats and pineapples on your shorts?
GRUBES: Yeah, my cat's having a pineapple drink.
- What about the pizza?
GRUBES: Pizza's got fruit in it. Tomato's a fruit.
- OK. All right, well, if you're going to be on the-- let me see your little Hawaiian dance. All right. Yeah, you're gonna sit by yourself. I gotta go.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
