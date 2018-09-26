Don Wakamatsu talks Joey Gallo hitting his 40th home run, loss to Angels
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Joey Gallo
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Interim manager Don Wakamatsu discusses Joey Gallo's 40th home run of the season in Tuesday's loss to the LA Angels.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices