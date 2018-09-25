‘Roughing The Passer’ penalties are getting ridiculous | The Dose
Sports with all the side effects
- [INAUDIBLE]
- That's just such a cool thing, and-- oh my gosh. I'm so sorry. I didn't hold the door for you.
- No worries.
- [INAUDIBLE] OK.
[WHISTLE]
- Personal foul, roughing the passer.
- Let me finish this text real fast.
- Oh, cool, thanks. Oh, Sorry. Oh my gosh.
- Oh, no worries. You're fine.
[WHISTLE]
- Oh. Really?
- Personal foul, roughing the passer by the defense.
- Oh.
- Oh, hey. What's up?
- Hey.
- Sorry, I didn't mean to run into you.
[WHISTLE]
- Really?
- Come on.
- Come on.
- Personal foul, roughing the quarterback, number one.
- Boy, I'm hungry.
- Me too.
- Oh.
- Oh.
- Oh.
- After you. It's fine.
- That's so [INAUDIBLE]
[WHISTLE]
- Oh my-- Come on. Really?
- Really?
- Roughing the passer, defense, 15-yard penalty, automatic first down.
- Oh.
- Oh.
- Sorry you were going for the tall one. That's--
- Sorry, my bad.
[WHISTLE]
- Oh, come on.
- Personal foul, roughing the passer.
