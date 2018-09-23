Don Wakamatsu: ‘It would take an act of congress to keep (Beltre) out of the game tomorrow’
Video Details
- Adrián Béltre
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Don Wakamatsu will let Adrian Beltre play the final home game for the Texas Rangers on Sunday, which might be the final home game of his career.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices