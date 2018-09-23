ANNOUNCER 1: Matt Rhule-- just 1 and 11 a year ago but off to a 2 and 1 start this year after a distinguished four years in Philadelphia with the Temple Owls. Good things are starting to happen for the Baylor Bears under Matt Rhule.

ANNOUNCER 2: A lot of parallels here for Baylor so far this year with what Matt Rhule dealt with at Temple-- took him from a 2 and 9 football team all the way to being 10 and 4, 10 and 3 conference champs in the AAC. And they expect more of the same here down in Waco.

ANNOUNCER 1: Kansas won the toss. They deferred the decision to the second half. So Baylor will start with the football. Baylor Bears won their first two games Abilene Christian, Texas San Antonio. Last a week ago here on the field against the Duke Blue Devils.

ANNOUNCER 2: A little energy in here, huh Eric?

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, yeah. Let's do up McLean Stadium alive. And the kick sails through the back of the end zone. It'll be a touch back to begin our game. Ball will be spotted at the 25-yard line. First and 10 at for the Baylor University Bears.

Brewer, again with tons of time, looks to the end zone. Caught! It's a touchdown! It's Platt!

ANNOUNCER 2: --part of what this offensive line is trying to do.

ANNOUNCER 1: First down and 10. Play action. Charlie Brewer steps up from the pocket and wants a bunch. In the end zone, it is juggled. Touchdown, Tyquan Thorton! He juggled it but was able to choral it in time and stay inbounds!

That's the way you begin a quarter.

ANNOUNCER 2: Eric, the best part about this play is the play design. Watch him run the deep over route. Now, on the other side you can't see the tight end runs a really good route to pull down the corner just long enough to create a throwing lane for Charlie Brewer. Not sure he was able to haul that thing in.

He ends up securing it. But the question is, is his foot still inbounds? And does the ball move when he hits the ground? Can't tell from that angle, but he's got to secure that ball once he hits the ground. If it moves, it's OK as long as it doesn't hit the ground. But when he secures it, is he in the end zone? It's really hard to tell from those two angles.

ANNOUNCER 1: --at the 35-yard line. So this will be a 45-yarder. Baylor special teams was not air tight in the loss last week against Duke. Martin's kick is good! No doubt about it from 45 yards out. The Baylor Bears have widened their lead. They're on top 17 to 0.

Third down and 12. Just a three-man rush. Brewer to the end zone, looking for Fleeks!

Touchdown, Baylor!

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, we've talked a lot about Josh Fleeks on this drive.

--chance to make a play.

ANNOUNCER 1: Interesting formation on third down and a bunch-- just two receivers in the game. Looking for Booker, going to the end zone-- got him! Touchdown, Jayhawks!

Connor Martin comes on. 27-yard field goal attempt-- no worries. So Kansas scores a touchdown. Baylor comes back and gets three back. 26-7 our score.