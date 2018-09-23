ANNOUNCER 1: LD Brown, Chuba Hubbard in the back field. Cornelius, under pressure, throws it to the end zone wide open. Caught-- JD King! Touchdown, Cowboys!

7 to 0 is the score but Tech at the 12-yard line of the Cow polks and top offense in the country. Third in scoring is Tech and one of them best inside the red zone-- in fact, third best in the country. They go four up top. They throw the fade to Vasher-- caught! Touchdown, Red Raiders!

[CHEERING]

And make it 18 as he drills that one in.

He's flanked out, now running in motion. And they give it on the reverse there to KeSean Carter. He scores. And Tech takes the lead.

ANNOUNCER 2: Single receiver left side.

ANNOUNCER 1: Here's Justice Hill. He scores. Cowboys take the lead.

[CHEERING]

The extra point is good. And back and forth we go. Oklahoma State now three-point lead. Justice Hill gets in. 17-14's our score.

--at the 1. And there Thompson gets it in, and Tech re-takes the lead.

He has an 83% accuracy percentage thus far on the season when it comes to field goals. It's good. And Tech extends their lead to seven.

They're looking at it second and 10. It's a hand-off. Felton spins out of one tackle, to the 5. , Touchdown Texas Tech! 27 yards-- the senior out of Houston.

And he drills it. Tech now up 34-17. 1:25 left here in the third quarter.

--of offense. Right up the gut, Felton! Touchdown, Texas Tech!

[CHEERING]

His second of the night.

Goes up field, comes in, knocks through the extra point. And Tech now up 41-17.