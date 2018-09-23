[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK FOLLOWILL: It has been a week of unimaginable grief here at Iowa State University. The campus and community have looked for answers where there are none and have come together to provide each other comfort as they mourn the death of women's golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena. Today, her life will be remembered and celebrated at this football game between Iowa State and Akron.

This is MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Good morning, everyone. I'm Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, and Leslie McCaslin join me for the broadcast. But there is no easy way to come on the air today. When the game starts, we will cover college football with the enthusiasm and passion that we do every week. But like everyone here at Iowa State right now, our minds are on Celia Barquin Arozamena.

She was a student here at Iowas State, a women's golfer, and she was killed on Monday in a tragic and senseless random act of violence. She exemplified what you want in a student athlete. She came here from Spain in 2014. And on the women's golf team, she won the Big 12 Championship last year and was the Female Athlete of The Year at Iowa State for 2017-18.

She was studying civil engineering. She was still in school and was on track to receive her degree with honors. She loved Iowa State. Her coaches, and teammates, and friends at Iowa State loved her. And Brian, today, her life will be celebrated and remembered. It is maybe a tiny step on the very long path of healing. It's a unique aspect of life on a college campus in that there is a huge support system to try to help everyone cope with the tragedy of this magnitude.

BRIAN BALDINGER: And Matt Campbell realized this by Tuesday. He brought the whole team together to talk about this disturbing senseless killing that took place right off the stadium here at the golf course. And today, they hope that some catharsis, some healing can take place by playing this game, honoring the slain golfer, and that they can start to move on.

MARK FOLLOWILL: On behalf of everyone at Fox Sports, we offer our deepest condolences to Celia's friends and family and the Iowa State University community. The game will start in a moment. Leslie McCaslin will tell us how the teams on the field will honor Celia's memory right after this.

[PIANO PLAYING]

LESLIE MCCASLIN: Welcome back to Jack Trice Stadium where everyone will be wearing yellow today in honor of Celia Barquin Arozamena. This is a tragedy that has not only brought everybody on this campus together but both of these teams as well. Today, Iowa State will wear a decal on the back of their helmet with her initials and so will Akron in a show of solidarity.

I talked to injured quarterback Kyle Kempt before the game, who was wearing yellow today instead of his uniform as well. He told me that Celia was incredibly talented and that she epitomized what a Cyclone student athlete was all about. Matt Campbell talked about what a difficult process it's been, that there have been a lot of emotions on campus this week. And on Tuesday they didn't talk about the game at all. He just wanted to help his kids get through it. Mark, both of these teams want to do their part to honor her today.

MARK FOLLOWILL: And of course, we have no doubt that that indeed will happen as Iowa State and Akron get together to meet for the second time in as many years. Terry--

BRIAN BALDINGER: --be a good guy to kind of key on here on this third down.

MARK FOLLOWILL: The last three passes by Nelson have been incomplete. He looks to break that streak. He goes to the end zone. It's Andre Williams rising up to haul it in, and he does! Akron has the first score of the day. The Zips on the road in Ames!

--getting a quick rest right now. Sheldon Crone's in the game on second and 10. Noland has a wide open receiver and upended as he dives for the goal line is Hakeem Butler! What's the ruling? Looks like his is into the end zone for an Iowa State touchdown!

[BAND PLAYING]

BRIAN BALDINGER: He is so acrobatic. That was a complete cartwheel in the air. And I said he's like a power forward in basketball. He's going to get flipped here upside down. But he's so long that Ted Noland said he's got the most unbelievable reach. And when you touch the pylon with the ball, that's a touchdown. Look at that hit by Jordan George on the play, and look at the long outstretched arms like the wingspan of a condor to get that ball in the end zone.

REFEREE: It's a touchdown. The previous play is under review.

BRIAN BALDINGER: Look at-- if I was Hakeem Butler, I want a picture of me upside down stretched out with my arm touching the pylon.

MARK FOLLOWILL: --to give Iowa State a lead for the first time today. And they do on the Connor Assalley field goal with 10:45 left in the second quarter.

--from Liberty Township, Ohio, Mick Gasser, who's longest field goal this year is 37. He's 4 for 6, but the misses have been from 39 and 48. He'll try here from 45, and he tied the game.

- That away baby!

BRIAN BALDINGER: That away, baby.

MARK FOLLOWILL: Terry Bowden-- you heard it. That away, baby. 10-10, 5:21 to go in the second quarter.

BRIAN BALDINGER: Let's see what Matt Campbell believes in here.

MARK FOLLOWILL: Montgomery and this time he'll plunge into the end zone. They stayed with it, and it produces results-- a touchdown for Iowa State. And they open up a lead in the final minute of the first half.

BRIAN BALDINGER: Sometimes you don't have to over-coach, Mark. You just give it to your best player.

MARK FOLLOWILL: He has missed this year on a 48-yard try. Gasser's 49-yarder is away. It has the leg and is good. They do come away from the drive with points-- a long drive that sputtered because of penalties at the end.

--the student, the women's golfer at Iowa State, killed in a tragic and senseless random act of violence earlier this week. Iowa State and Akron have put on an entertaining affair this afternoon.

--from Naperville, Illinois is a 23 to 13 lead. 9:50 left-- that's what stands between Iowa State and their first win of 2018.

--and on the year for that matter. 6 for 6 on field goals. And Assalley tries to make it 7 for 7, and he does. He has four field goals today. Butler and Montgomery have scored touchdowns and certainly an emotional day, capping what has been a tragic week around the Iowa State campus is going to end. And it's something that will send everyone away from Jack Trice Stadium with something to smile about.

LESLIE MCCASLIN: Thanks, guys. Well, coach, they pushed you today. But you guys get your first win of this season. How nice it is just to get one under your belt before Big 12 play?

- Well, I think really big for this team. A good Akron team. And for us, it wasn't perfect. But it's been a long three or four weeks. And I think one of the things-- it was really fun to watch our kids grind through it. And we know they'll play really hard, and their effort was outstanding.

- Yeah, you had one game early that was canceled. So what else is there do you feel like you need to get better at before next week?

- Well, I think we're a week behind in some things, and we just got to keep grinding away at it. And it's just how we practice-- our mentality. The great thing is we've got a group of kids that really care, and they're really invested. So it'll be fun to watch us get back to work.

- Clearly so much talk this week about Celia and the horrible tragedy that happened here. So I know football's such a small thing right now. But how big is it for this community to get a win in honor of her?

- Yeah, I think you see the stadium today, and you come out. And it's just a really powerful day in Ames, Iowa. And the spirit that she embodied as a student athlete-- I think it teaches all of us what we want to live like, who we want to become. And quite honestly, to be able to honor her today with a victory is awesome, and it really just starts the healing process here in Ames, Iowa.

- Thanks, coach. We appreciate it. Good luck the rest of the way.