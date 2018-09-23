- 28 tackles, a school record. You have to go all the way back to 2000 to somebody in the NCAA football game that played like this. How'd you get it done?

- Oh, man. Just-- just looking at my teammates, man, fighting for them. You know, they kept me going throughout this game. Sometimes I wasn't at my best. And, you know, they just kept me going.

So definitely my teammates, the way they play, the way they came out here and fought, man. They fought their butts off tonight. I'm so proud of my teammates. I'm so proud of the defense. I'm so proud of the offense, everybody on this staff. I'm just so proud of everybody. I'm glad we got the W tonight.

- Hey, you've got to level with me now. Have you ever been this exhausted after a football game?

- Oh, man. I don't-- Naw, I've never been this exhausted. I mean, I played a lot of snaps tonight. So it's good, though. I had a lot of fun. And, you know, it's football.

- This team is resilient. You guys proved that tonight. What can this do for you going forward?

- Man, it just-- it just shows us how we have to fight through adversity, you know. We-- we faced a lot of adversity tonight, you know. Not been able to get them off the field early and stuff like that. And we still continued to fight. So, you know, just fighting through adversity is something that's big, and something that we just got to do every day, every time we get on this field.

- It was a lot of fun to watch you play. Congratulations.

- I appreciate it, man. Thank you so much.

- And we'll bring in Kyler Murray, the quarterback for the Sooners. Kyler, congratulations, man. You're pretty stoic. I've covered you for a long time, going all the way back to high school. When you saw that field goal miss, and you knew you were going into overtime. What was your first thought?

- It's never locked in, you know. He's never guaranteed to make a field goal. So for me, you know, my job, head down, going back to work.

You know, I-- I think I did a good job tonight of staying calm and composed. I-- I threw the one bad ball, which was unfortunate. But, you know, playing a team like Army, you never know how many, you know, possessions you're going to get. So you gotta make the most of them. And, you know, luckily, we came out with a win tonight.

- Yeah, build on that for me. What's the biggest frustration as a quarterback of a high-powered offense like this when you can't get the ball in your hands?

- They just do a good job and, you know, you've got to-- you've got to be really disciplined on defense. And I mean, I can't really speak for the defense, because I know it's tough. I don't even-- I was saying all night, I don't know how you practice against an offense like this. I mean, it's-- it's option. It's fullback dive. I mean, it's-- it's difficult to stop. And you know, we-- we stopped them enough tonight.

- They say adversity builds character. What can this win for you guys do going Forward

- I think this is a-- you know, a critical win for us. Something that we practice all camp, overtime, you know, situations like this. And, you know, for the team to come out here and get the W. I'm proud of the team. You know, it-- it's a good win for us.

- Kyler, you're a joy to watch.

- I appreciate it.

- Congratulations. Go enjoy it.

- Thank you.