HIGHLIGHTS: Kiner-Falefa guns down Mallex Smith at 2nd for the out
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Mallex Smith
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
-
HIGHLIGHTS: Kiner-Falefa guns down Mallex Smith at 2nd for the out
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices