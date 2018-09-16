HIGHLIGHTS: Bases-Clearing Double for Robinson Chirinos Gives Texas the lead
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Robinson Chirinos
- Texas Rangers
-
HIGHLIGHTS: Bases-Clearing Double for Robinson Chirinos Gives Texas the lead
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices