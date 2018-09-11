Joey Gallo, Rangers top Angels on the road in 5-2 win
Video Details
Joey Gallo shares his thoughts after the thrillingTexas Rangers road victory over the LA Angels on Monday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices