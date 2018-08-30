College greats look back at their memorable Texas high school football careers
Ryan Swope, Graham Harrell, Quan Cosby, Kirby Hocutt, Sonny Dykes, Stephen McGee look back at their high school careers - Produced by Louis Ojeda Jr.
