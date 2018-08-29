Jeff Banister on Ariel Jurado’s night vs. Dodgers in loss
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Ariel Jurado
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Jeff Banister discusses what he saw from Ariel Jurado for the Texas Rangers in the loss on Tuesday against the LA Dodgers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices