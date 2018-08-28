Sam Harrell’s emotional return to Ennis after long journey to beat multiple sclerosis
Video Details
Sam Harrell back at Ennis after battle with multiple sclerosis. Produced by Louis Ojeda Jr. Championship footage courtesy, TC Videos Ennis, Texas
