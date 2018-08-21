Bartolo Colon on Rangers shutout loss against A’s
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Barolo Colon Shares his thoughts after the Texas Rangers are shut out in Oakland on Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices