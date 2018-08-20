Texas Football Days Sneak Peek: Ennis head coach Sam Harrell
A sneak peek of the inspirational story of Ennis head coach Sam Harrell, who was forced to step away from the game in 2010 due to multiple sclerosis, but is returning to the sideline after years of stem cell treatments in Panama thanks to the Ennis community.
