- And five innings-- it seems to me, Tom, that for the last two or three starts, he's getting better and better and better.

- Yeah, I think that's exactly right, [INAUDIBLE]. His first start against the Orioles didn't go very well. I mentioned in the pre-game show, he was pitching exceptionally well in Triple A when the Rangers got him. He'd had 22 or 23 scoreless innings. I think tonight, we saw how he got those scoreless innings.

As Pudge said, he mixed in his breaking ball very well. In his first two starts, he walked seven batters and struck out two. Today, he only walked one and struck out six, and had something like 15 or 16 swings and misses. And when you're getting swings and misses, that tells you that the stuff must be pretty good.

- 75 pitches. It's not bad.

- Very, very efficient. And then--

