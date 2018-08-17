Jurickson Profar on Turning the Triple Play in the 4th, Rangers beat Angels
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Jurickson Profar
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Jurickson Profar was the one who started that triple play in the Texas Rangers win over the LA Angels on Thursday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices