Grubes gets inspiration from his buddy ‘Big Al’ | The Dose
Sports with all the side effects
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Hey guys, it's Kaime.
- And I'm Grubes. Welcome to The Dose.
- Grubes, question for you.
- Yes
- OK. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think I saw you recently playing Little League ball.
- Oh, you saw that?
- I did. I knew that was you.
[MUSIC - "TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME"]
- My name is Michael Gruber. At home, they call me "Big Shoopy," and I eat zingers. Nom, nom.
- Man, that was extraordinarily close, but I don't think that was you.
- Yeah. I might just been inspired by my buddy, Big Al.
- Yeah. Well, in all seriousness. Best of luck to you, Big Al. Keep hitting those zingers.
- Catch you next time on The Dose.
