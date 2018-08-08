Jeff Banister talks Colon’s 246th win as Texas beats Seattle
Video Details
Jeff Banister shares his thoughts on Bartolo Colon picking up number 246 win as the Texas Rangers beat Seattle on Tuesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices