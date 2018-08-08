Adrian Beltre on Big Bart’s career win milestone, Rangers win
Video Details
Adrian Beltre shares his thoughts on Bartolo Colon reaching 246 wins after the Texas Rangers defeat Seattle on Tuesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices