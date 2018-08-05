- No injuries or anything like that. He's pitching extremely well, and this is a little bit of a surprise, really. You don't really know what to expect when you bring a guy from the bullpen and put him in that starting rotation. And it being August, and he's pitching this well, I think that's a pretty good.

- I think, to me, what impressed me, two things. 63 strikes he threw today out of 86 pitches, and zero walks.

- Walks, yeah.

- And when you don't walk anybody, and when you pitch to contact, and throw that many strikes, you're going to be able to pitch seven innings. And that's what he did it tonight.

- That's exactly what he did.