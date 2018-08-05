NARRATOR: Joey Gallo is a super hero with his baseball bat. Using phenomenal power, he launches baseballs high and far in every metropolis he's encountered.

GAME ANNOUNCER: Gallo, this ball smoked. High and deep! It's good! A home run!

NARRATOR: Stunning villains and seeking justice for his people. Now, a new villain approaches and Joey's heroics are needed again.

GAME ANNOUNCER: And he hits this ball well. Out to right field. Will it get upper deck? Gone!