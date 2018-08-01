Jeffrey Springs Goes Through His Journey to the Bigs
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Jeffrey Springs
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Jeffrey Springs on what it was like to meet the team in Arizona before Tuesday's game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices