Kaime & Grubes repping their favorite bands with the Rangers | The Dose
Sports with all the side effects
- Hey, it's Kaime.
- And I'm Grubes. Welcome to The Dose.
- Well, we all know Rangers players like to have a lot of fun on and off the field.
- And life is especially good when you sweep your division foes, the Houston Astros.
- That's right. And to add to the celebration, they all decided to hop on the plane and rep their favorite bands on their T-shirts.
- And you guys might not have noticed this, but we actually traveled with the team over the weekend.
- Yeah, I don't know what it was, but we were there.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- And Jose Leclerc might've misunderstood the point of the whole thing because he was just wearing some random artist on his shirt.
- I don't know if you noticed, but he actually looks like Robinson Chirinos.
- Yeah. I mean, Jose tried. We'll catch you next time on The Dose. [MUSIC PLAYING]
