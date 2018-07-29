Ariel Jurado on His 1st Career Win as Rangers beat Astros
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Ariel Jurado
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Houston Astros
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Ariel Jurado picked up his first career win for the Texas Rangers after facing the defending champs, Houston Astros on Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices