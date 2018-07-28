Isiah Kiner-Falefa helps Rangers get back in the win column
Video Details
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was apart of the offense in the Texas Rangers win on the road in Houston on Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices