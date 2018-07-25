Rangers huge lead spoiled by A’s in 13-10 loss | Rangers Live
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Oakland Athletics
- Texas Rangers
-
Rangers huge lead spoiled by A's in 13-10 loss | Rangers Live
- And it is very tough when a 10 to 2 lead is not safe. And this is against one of the hottest teams going in baseball right now. And Tom, the A's absolutely spoiled what appeared to be a feel-good night for the Rangers.
- Well, it was going really well. Thank you.
COMMENTATOR 1: I'll give you your mic for the post game show, Tom.
COMMENTATOR 2: It's a nice assist tonight. Thank you.
- Just a minor problem. But Elvis hit the grand slam, put the Rangers ahead 10 to 2. It looked good.
Mike Minor had a solid start. But then the Rangers didn't play good baseball after that. They walked five or six guys. They hit a batter, and then the home run ball hurt them. They got ahead with a home run ball, and they--
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices