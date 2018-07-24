REPORTER: Banny, Cole just has not looked like himself lately. Is there anything in particular that you can identify where his troubles are coming from?

- Well I think in the second, he got a little sideways with his delivery while moving back across the plate. You're trying to find the ability to get the ball in the strike zone. A little bit of a mechanical adjustment. It felt like he went back out in third, righted himself. But by that point, the pitch count was at a place that we were trying to get him through the next two innings.

And then just after the home run there, I just felt like it was time to go ahead and get him out. But it was more in the second. Just kind of sideways. A little long down the mound. But he was able to gather himself and get back together, and make some pitches after that.