Rougned Odor boosts Rangers in 5-0 shutout over Indians
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Rougned Odor
- Texas Rangers
-
Rougned Odor provided a huge boost for the Texas Rangers to help get the win against Cleveland on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices