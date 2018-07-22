- It was a tough night to be a pitcher tonight for the Rangers.

- Well, the first four innings were a really good game. 0-0. And then in the fifth inning, Cleveland comes through, and they just put together a string of hits. Maybe a few mistakes defensively from the Texas Rangers.

But after that point, Murph, just kind of the floodgates open. And the Cleveland Indians couldn't be stopped at that point.

- Yeah, I think the All-Star break did the Cleveland Indians well, because they have come out of the break hot. There's something about an offense that can be infectious that you just catch fire. And from one at bat to the next, guys just continue to hand the baton to the next guy. And everybody seems to be hitting line drives all over the place. And that was the case tonight.

- Yeah, and I--