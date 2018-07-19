Baylor safety Verkedric Vaughns teaches Kaime ‘The Woah’ | The Dose
- All right. So we're not Flossing. We're doing the -- the Whoa?
- Yeah.
- OK. So this is a Dallas dance?
- Yeah, it is By 10K.
[SHOUTING]
- OK. I'm going to try it. You ready to teach me?
- Yeah.
- OK. What do we do?
- Like this. Up, up, up, then throw this hand like this. Yeah. Just like that.
- Oh, OK.
- Just like that. I'm going to do it fast.
- OK. He's going to do it fast. He's a pro. He likes to play football. He's really good at football, and he's good at the Whoa. Yes. Who needs the Floss when you got the Whoa. Yes.
