- Just kind of expanding further on what you were just saying, seems like a lot-- and there's been other conversation, too, about facility upgrades and things like that, but there's been a lot of creative recruiting events going on at different schools around the country. What are some of the things that you've kind of done that you feel unique in the recruiting process, outside of uniforms and all that?

- You know, it's interesting, with the recruiting rules this spring, I think most of us were somewhat in the dark on exactly how it would all play out. It didn't play as much of a role as what we thought in our opinion, right or wrong. It changed some, for example, official visits and how you're going to handle them and big promotions on those days, whether it's your spring game and such. There were changes.

But in the end, I thought I played pretty close to the way it has in years past, and we haven't changed a lot. We're pretty consistent in the way that we operate, you know, in Oklahoma State in our culture. We're proud of the success that we've had in the classroom, on the field, and out there in society. And so we don't budge a lot.

We always look. We always listen. We're willing to try new things if we think it could actually and/or directly affect us. If not, we stay pretty close to the best. So I think you're going to see more changes based on the people that are willing to do it. But at Oklahoma State, we don't change a lot.