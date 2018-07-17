REPORTER: Mike, you guys are sort of on the forefront of the uniform trend, with all kinds of different combinations and new looks. Why do you think that's become so important? And why are uniforms in general so important, whether you change or whether you don't?

MIE GUNDY: You know, we live in a world with young people-- the Generation Z, the kids that we coach nowadays. And it's all about bling and social media, and can I get my story out there, and what do I have on, and what do you have on. And that's the trend right now. Those are the young men we're recruiting.

So, we cater to where our sales could be, the sales that can help the company roll. And this is the company and the business we're in. It's recruiting 17-18 year old young men. They're fascinated by colors, bright lights, and things that move fast.

We've been very fortunate that our administration understood that years ago. We were probably a little bit ahead of the times. I think now everybody, for the most part, is catching up.

But that's the world we live in now. And so, we're just trying to keep up with the Joneses as we move forward.