Mike Gundy on change at Def. Coordinator | Big 12 Media Days
- What should we expect to see from your defense this season under coach Jim Knowles compared to previous seasons?
- You know, Glenn was great for us for a number of years. We needed a change. And I think Coach Knowles' approach, and how he's handled our defense will be different. The 4-2-5 is considerably different than what we've done over the last few years.
I'm really as interested and as excited as you are to see what happens. I like watching him coach. Very intriguing person. I think he's a great teacher in his mannerisms and the way he goes about getting information across to our young men.
So I would say more of an aggressive approach. But I'll be learning just as much as you do as the season progresses.
