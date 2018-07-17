- Thanks, Leslie. Special season for Chris, as it's his senior year, and he's also trying to make up for some lost time after missing a lot of time last season with that ACL injury. Chris, first and foremost, where are you in the recovery process? How has the healing been?

- Right now, I'm working on my heavy lifting. I actually got released two months ago. So if we had a game today, I'd be playing.

- That is good to know. Now, despite the fact you were only able to play in four games last year, you had over 400 yards, averaging about 25 yards per catch. Really eye-popping stats. How do you accomplish so much with so little?

- It's just a repetitive thing. Like, I work on it so hard at practice, just to be an explosive person. I'm just ready to be that type of person for the team.

- Give me a little scouting report, since you're the senior leader of your wide receivers room. You've got Jalen Hurd coming in, you've also got a lot of young guys.

- I honestly think we do have the best wide receiver corps in the Big 12. We have a lot of young talent that's going to be very good, even when I'm gone. I mean, we have Denzel, we have Jalen, we have me, we have Pooh Stricklin, we have RJ Sneed-- I can keep going. Like, they can all play. So it's a good thing to have.

- And are you looking forward to the opportunity to be the leader of this group, to embrace that upperclassman role?

- Yeah, it kind of hit me fast, like-- I turn around-- I know last year he was like, who's the oldest person in the group? And I look around like, wow, I'm the oldest person in this group. Like, I was just the young pup. It's very good. I'll mentor them like the older people have mentored me.

- My friend, I hate to tell you, that's going to be a constant thing in life coming up.

- Yeah.

- You're going to do that at many stages in your life. Thanks so much for your time. Have fun this season.

- Thank you.