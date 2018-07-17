- Overall, I just want to note, going into your seventh season, right, with the Big 12?

- Seventh season.

- Are you pleased right now with the state of the conference and where things are?

- I-- I am very pleased, yeah. I-- I think our competition, top to bottom, talking about the sport of football, is-- is really good. Oklahoma could have just as easily been the national champion last year. And so we're playing at a high level. And I think that's how you get good, is you-- you have big games every week.

- Well, you-- you talked about the competition level, and it's good across the conference. Just talk about-- a little bit about the history of-- of where you think the perception of the conference is over the last several years and what it's like now across the country.

- Well, you know, I-- I always thought it was more a perception issue than it was a reality issue. We've-- we've been playing at a high level, and I-- I think that had a couple of things gone different, we would have been in the playoff the first year.

- Right.

- And so, you know, I-- I think that the perception and the reality aren't always the same thing. But we have really good coaches. Probably half the guys in our league right now are going to end up in the Hall of Fame at some point in time. And we've got lots of good players. And I-- I think we compete at a high level.

And so I'm excited going into this season. We've got a great non-conference schedule. We play 37% of our games against Power 5 teams. And so there isn't anybody out there that's going to play a better schedule than we're playing. So I-- I feel very good about where we're at. And I feel very bullish about the future of the conference.