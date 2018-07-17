Rhule on using Jalen Hurd as a Mismatch | Big 12 Media Days
- Will we see you use Jalen in different roles, perhaps both in the running game and in the aerial game?
- You know, I think he's such a mismatch out wide that that's where we'll use him primarily. But he's certainly a guy that down around the goal line, short yardage, you know his size, his strength, his speed be used in a myriad of ways. I mean, he could probably rush the passer with his physical gifts.
But you know, we'll try to do a great job of not just him, but all of our players, making sure that we put them in a position where they can be successful, where they can do a lot of different things. And I know Jalen is ready for the challenge.
- Flexible, multitasking are excellent traits for players.
- That's very true.
