- Depth has been a bit of a concern for the Mountaineers. And managing that across the whole season, what are you doing to address that beyond your starters?

- That's a great shirt, man.

- Thanks.

- You look like you should be on a beach or down south somewhere. Yeah, I just talked about it, honestly. I mean, you know, the depth has been better and better every year, I think. You know, it's year to year. But I think we have a recruiting strategy to be able to fill holes. And you know, I think this team is-- we've recruited better. You know, we worked with our freshmen and junior college kids all summer.

In June, we worked with them. And those guys looked different than the guys that we've brought in. So depth from a younger player point of view is going to be good. But then just filling them with as many older guys through transfers as we can. I do think depth-wise isn't the only way that you can win in this league. You're going to have guys go down, and you've got to fill those spots with guys that can play at a very high level. And that's what needs to happen in order to be successful in this league.

