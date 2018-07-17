- In an effort to make kickoffs safer, we've added a Free Kick Fair Catch rule. On a kick off that is fair caught inside the 25 yard line, that team will now get the ball at the 25. All of the data that we have says that we have more injuries on kickoffs because of the distance that players are running. And so the Rules Committee is trying to figure out how to write the rules so that we still have balance in the game without doing away with kickoffs and provide safety for the receiving team.

We went to touchbacks going into the 25 and teams have become more proficient at the pooch kick, putting it inside the 25. And so this was at giving the receiver team an opportunity to make that catch a fair catch, just like they do on a punt, and taking the ball to 25. And so that will be a new wrinkle this year that we hope will encourage the ball to just be kicked through the end zone and we have a touchback.

You know, I've been asked why don't you just do away with the kickoff then? And the problem is how do we give the kicking team an opportunity to get the football back with an onside kick when they're behind in the game? And smarter minds than mine will have to figure out a way for us to make that happen so that it works a little more effectively. But this is the first attempt at trying to give teams the opportunity to be at the 25 and limit some of the contact on kickoffs.