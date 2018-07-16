- Have you been able to find your leaders during spring ball, summer workouts? Or is that something that you're going to have to go and find during your fall camp?

- Yeah, I think we've identified some guys that are potentially those guys. I mean, I think Rodney Anderson definitely is one of the first names that comes to mind. I think he's ready for that role and has started to really embrace that role. And we're going have to get some more leadership from our offensive line because we do have some guys that have been through it, some multi-year starters that are very good players with Ned Powers, Drew [INAUDIBLE], Jonathan Alvarez, Bobby Evans.

I mean, those guys have been through a lot of wars with us. And so we need them to step out and do that. You know, defensively, Kenneth Murray, even though he's just going to be a sophomore, he's a [INAUDIBLE] linebacker. He's kind of the heart of our defense there. And so we-- and he's ready to do it, even though he's a young age.

I would also put Trey Norwood in that category. I feel like he's ready to do it. Amani Bledsoe, Neville Gallimore have been some other guys that have really stepped up as well. So the potential is there. Kind of like our team in general, the potential is there now. What are we going to go do with it? And those guys are going to be very key.