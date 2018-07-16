- But we're here for football, so let's get to football. You'll see the banners around. Every game matters. You'll hear it a lot during the course of the year. We believe in it. We think the Big 12 path to the end of the season is not only the most challenging, but the most representative of quality. The fact that everybody plays everybody and the fact that we guarantee one versus two in the championship game is unlike the way that any other conference conducts their business. Nobody is going to win the Big 12 by who they don't play.

It's a difficult path, but I think it's one that will serve us well. Our championship game was an unqualified success last year. We had about 63,000 people that attended. And it was another great Big 12 football game. And so we expect that to continue, and we're excited about having the AT&T Stadium as our home for the championship.

And for the record, much has been made about the issues pertaining to the guaranteed rematch that we have. On 41 occasions we've had rematches in the championship game, including seven of nine last year. So the regular season rematch is is not particularly unusual, and I think we will end up with great games on all occasions because we're always going to have one versus two.