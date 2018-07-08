- This is a tremendous streak. I'm real happy for Choo. This doesn't come around very often. It may not be a 47 game hit streak, but getting on base 47 straight games, that is very, very difficult. As you can see, he's the only one who's done it in Ranger's history.

- Now, it's off to Ted Williams. 37 more to tie and 38 to take the major league lead. So, Choo, you got a little bit more work to do. But that's awesome.

- That's easy. Piece of cake.

- That third inning when he hit the grounder to first, if that set the glove, I think they give that a base hit. But on the road, they gave it an error.

- Yeah, but he got him in the end.

All right.