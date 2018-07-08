Shin-Soo Choo has longest on-base streak in franchise history, 47 games
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- MLB
- Shin-soo Choo
- Texas Rangers
-
Shin-Soo Choo reached on base for a franchise record 47 straight games in the Texas Rangers win over the Detroit Tigers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices