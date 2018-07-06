Jeff Banister Picks up 300th win, Rangers beat Tigers
ANNOUNCER 1: --fortunately. And he made a great pitch to jam Goodrum to get out of that jam and preserve the win. And he got his 21st straight save.
ANNOUNCER 2: A congratulations to Jeff Banister. Win number 300 for him. That is fifth most in Texas Rangers' history. Buck Showalter next on that list at 319. So certainly a nice moment for Bani.
Good save for Kela. And a nice win here for the Texas Rangers. They scored all of their runs in the second, third, and fourth inning. It was 7 that they put up. And they did a really nice job with the bullpen the rest of the way.
But just a really good night here overall for the Rangers. A nice win to kick off this road trip. It will be 10 games in 11 days and--
