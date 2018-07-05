- Hey, guys, it's Kaime.

- And I'm Grubes, welcome to "The Dose."

- So the World Cup's been going on for a few weeks, and you guys know that we like to participate, whether it's basketball.

[CROWD CHEERING]

- Baseball. And of course, a little.

- A little futbol.

[SCREAMING IN PAIN]

- I did not-- did not touch your leg. Get up, you're fine. Yellow card, what?

- Lower body injury.

- I don't even know how to play soccer. All right, well one thing's for sure, we are definitely not World Cup soccer players. But why were you rolling around so much? I never even touched you.

- It's futbol, wink.

- Catch you next time on "The Dose."