Kaime & Grubes’ terrible fútbol flop for the World Cup | The Dose
Sports with all the side effects
- Hey, guys, it's Kaime.
- And I'm Grubes, welcome to "The Dose."
- So the World Cup's been going on for a few weeks, and you guys know that we like to participate, whether it's basketball.
[CROWD CHEERING]
- Baseball. And of course, a little.
- A little futbol.
[SCREAMING IN PAIN]
- I did not-- did not touch your leg. Get up, you're fine. Yellow card, what?
- Lower body injury.
- I don't even know how to play soccer. All right, well one thing's for sure, we are definitely not World Cup soccer players. But why were you rolling around so much? I never even touched you.
- It's futbol, wink.
- Catch you next time on "The Dose."
