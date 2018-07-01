- Another thing, too, Bartolo. I'm going to go back to him real quick. He saved the bullpen, because in the second inning, 42 pitches. Tony Barnette was up and ready to come in. So if that ground ball doesn't happen to Rougned Odour, then the bullpen's having to come in in the second inning with two outs. So being able to get into the sixth inning was huge for Bartolo.

- That's a great point we had a couple big pitch count innings. 42 from Bartolo there, and that 65-pitch inning.

- But we loved every minute of that 65 one.

- We liked that one, as the Rangers scored seven in the eighth inning to blow this one wide open.