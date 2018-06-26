Jeff Banister on the bullpen for Texas in win over San Diego
Video Details
Jeff Banister sounds off on the way the bullpen handled the game for Texas in the win over San Diego on Monday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices