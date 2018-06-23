Yovani Gallardo talks Rangers 9-6 win over Twins
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
- Yovani Gallardo
-
Hear from Yovani Gallardo after the Texas Rangers defeat the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon on the road.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices